Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stake Trimmed by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Avid Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

