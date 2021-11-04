AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Critical Survey

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

97.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00 AvidXchange 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and AvidXchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 20.00 $87.24 million $1.40 132.16 AvidXchange $185.93 million 26.00 -$101.25 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 17.27% 48.97% 22.39% AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats AvidXchange on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.