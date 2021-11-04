AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.