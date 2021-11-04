Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

ACLS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

