Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,042. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

