Axe (AXE) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $187,695.64 and $57,272.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.00598543 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

