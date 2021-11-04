B. Riley Comments on CTO Realty Growth, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

CTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CTO stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

