B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Buys $78,310.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

