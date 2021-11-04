B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.06. The company has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

