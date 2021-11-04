Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BW remained flat at $$7.28 on Thursday. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.90.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 33,068.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

