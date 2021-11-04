Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $165.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $176.38. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.