Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 151,685 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 539.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

HIBB stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

