Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,279 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Black Knight stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

