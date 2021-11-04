Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $17.18 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.23 and a 1 year high of $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

