Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,809 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

