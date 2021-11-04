Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $18.65 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,541,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Cano Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

