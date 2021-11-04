Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

