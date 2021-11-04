Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1041873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.