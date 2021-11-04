Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.01

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 102523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

