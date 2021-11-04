Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $72.10 on Monday. Bank First has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank First by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

