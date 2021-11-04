Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.46% of CyrusOne worth $218,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of CONE opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.