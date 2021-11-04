Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 13.72% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $205,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $146.57 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59.

