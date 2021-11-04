Bank of America Corp DE Has $229.93 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $229,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

