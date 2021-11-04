Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $185,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.