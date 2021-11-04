Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,646,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $211,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,241,000 after purchasing an additional 178,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $240.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.65 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

