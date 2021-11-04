Bank of America Corp DE Sells 587,362 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,305,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $195,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.51 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

