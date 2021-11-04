Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.