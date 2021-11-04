Barclays Boosts Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $80.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.