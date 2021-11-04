Barclays Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

