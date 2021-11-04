Barclays Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
