Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $716.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $687.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $704.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

