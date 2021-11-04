Barclays Reiterates €5.25 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €5.25 ($6.18) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

