Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.