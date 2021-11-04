BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.01

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 50650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

