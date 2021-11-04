BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 64,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,535. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

