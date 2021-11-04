BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $373.72 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its position in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $22,444,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

