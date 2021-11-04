Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,858,275. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

