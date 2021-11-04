Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 349.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $2,640,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $207.05 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

