Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

