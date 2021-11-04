Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,493 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.