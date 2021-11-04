Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 1,056,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

