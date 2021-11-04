Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 390.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 284,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10,461.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 389,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 385,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,670,000 after acquiring an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $130.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.