Benchmark Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 337,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

