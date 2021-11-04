Berenberg Bank Raises Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 943.80 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 921.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 868.70. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

