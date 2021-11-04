Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €26.32 ($30.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

