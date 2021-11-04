Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€78.20” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.20 ($92.00) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.54 ($81.81).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.85 and a 200 day moving average of €65.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

