Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
