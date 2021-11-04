B&G Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

