BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

