Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BGFV stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 66,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

