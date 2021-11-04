Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.700 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 137,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,003. The company has a market cap of $818.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

